jkor@ncppub.com

Participants in West Lyon Clover Kids listened to Laura Beyenhof, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Lyon County K-12 program assistant, read Bruno Munari’s “Zoo” as they colored a picture of zoo animals and ate animal crackers during sessions Monday, Tuesday and Thursday last week. Students shared stories of zoos they had visited and their favorite animals.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.