JoAn Bakker

JoAn Louise Parker was born to Rex and Fay (Fox) Parker in San Bernardino, California on July 12, 1934. She grew up in Colton and Huntington Beach and graduated from Colton Union High School in 1952. She then attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, but quit to start a family with John McKinney, her high school sweetheart. After two children they divorced, and JoAn moved to Huntington Beach with Joel and Jill.

Wes Bakker (cousin to John’s mother, Aileen) would come from Minnesota almost every winter to spend some time in California, helping his cousin in her endeavors with the Pacific Coast Archeological Society. Wes began to court JoAn in 1962. Circumstances made it difficult for the “long-distance” romance, but finally, in 1975, Wesley and JoAn married, in Laguna Beach, CA., and JoAn joined Wes on his farm near Westbrook, MN with her two youngest children, Jill McKinney and Eric Bakker.

She fully embraced the farm wife life, helping Wes raise hogs, chickens, ducks, (and cats!) while tending the house and garden. She enjoyed cooking many and varied recipes, which Wesley and their friends enjoyed. She took up basket weaving, and bee-keeping, and collected Indian artifacts and weigh-scales with Wesley. She and Wes took many, many road trips across the U.S. She traveled the world with her daughter, and even Italy with all three children. Any free time was spent writing and drawing.

One of her proudest accomplishments was the work she and Wes did at the Jeffers Petroglyphs and the Westbrook Heritage House Museum. She self-published later in life, and still had several books in the makingat the time of her death. JoAn was a wonderful support for her friends and her home was always open to others. Many artist and writer friends found encouragement and inspiration for their own work through JoAn; she always found a way to help others see a little differently, a little more creatively.

At the end of her life, even though she had cancer and was often in pain, she never stopped thinking of and helping others. Her first question when seeing others was often, “How are you?” She genuinely wanted to know and was a great listener.

After losing Wesley in May 2019, and suffering from spreading cancer, she decided to spend her last days in California, with her daughter, Jill and near her youngest son, Eric. She died on January 16th at home in Costa Mesa, Ca. She was cremated and her ashes will be buried at a later date at Wes’s gravesite at the Jeffers Cemetary in Jeffers, MN.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Clough of Highland, CA; son, Joel McKinney of Walnut Grove, MN; daughter, Jill McKinney of Costa Mesa, CA; son, Eric (Dawn) Bakker of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; grandchildren, Justin McKinney, Erin McKinney, Abigail Hanna, Jessica Bakker and Zachary Cathcart; five great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews in CA and MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Liam McKinney.