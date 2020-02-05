Monday 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Greetings from the Westbrook Public Library…where our adult winter reading program is in full swing with 65 patrons busy reading. This year the theme is “Snow is Falling Books are Calling”. Wanted to also let you know that if you are an e-reader of our library books that you too can sign up and be part of this program. Just stop in and get a card to jot down what you read. There is still plenty of time to read 12 books before the end of March!

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.