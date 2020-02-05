



57

Valley Springs, South Dakota

Kimberly Gacke, 57, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service was Monday, Feb. 3, at Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Kimberly Kay Boer was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Sioux Center, Iowa, to John and Rita (Anderson) Boer. She grew up near Alvord, Iowa, and graduated from West Lyon High School in 1981.

In 1982, she married Patrick Gacke and resided in Valley Springs, South Dakota. She received an associate’s degree in nuclear medicine in 1992 from Southeast Technical School and was a certified nuclear medicine technologist for Sioux Valley Hospital which later became Sanford Health.

Survivors include her sons, Benjamin (Jennifer) Gacke of Baltic, South Dakota, Timothy (Jillian) Gacke of Sioux Falls and Andrew Gacke of Sioux Falls; their father, Patrick Gacke; two grandchildren; her brother, John (Marcia) Boer of Alvord; sisters, Barb (Earl) Meyer of Brandon, South Dakota, Eloise (Wayne) Warner of Larchwood, Iowa, Pam (Scott) Hanson of Inwood, Iowa, Paula (Rich) Jensen of Larchwood and Lisa (Kim) Van Ginkel of Inwood; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents﻿.