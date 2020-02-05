



82

Neshkoro, Wisconsin

William James Sharp, 82, of Neshkoro, Wisconsin, passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at his home.

Graveside service and interment were Saturday, Feb. 1, at Larchwood Cemetery, Larchwood, Iowa.

William was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, to Anna Mae (Powell) and William Sharp. He grew up in Morris Plains, New Jersey, and, following graduation, served in the U.S. Navy three years. He began airline school while in the Navy and was employed at Chicago Helicopter Airways.

On April 28, 1962, he married Helen Wulf. He worked as an air freight agent for United Airlines at O’Hare International Airport 33 years before retiring. After his retirement, the couple moved to Silver Springs Lake in Neshkoro, Wisconsin.

Survivors include his wife; children, Susan (Eric) Holm of Fifield, Wisconsin, and William (Joell) Sharp of Mount Prospect, Illinois; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanore Mole; sister-in-law, Betty (Mike) McDonell; bothers-in-law, Leo (Wanda), Robert (Linda), Kenneth, Ronald, Donald (Cathy), Lloyd (Juanita) and﻿ Floyd (Jo) Wulf; along with many nieces and nephews.