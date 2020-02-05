92

Alyce Nelson, 92, of Delano, Minnesota, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Legacy of Delano Assisted Living in Delano.

Memorial service was Friday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church, Luverne, Minnesota, with private family burial.

Alyce Jeanette Doorneweerd was born March 22, 1927, in rural Lyon County, Iowa, to Johannes and Dorothy Doorneweerd. She attended country school in Lyon County. When she was 8 years old, the family moved to a farm south of Lester, Iowa. She attended school through eighth grade.

On Dec. 18, 1948, she married Morton Nelson. They lived in Hills, Minnesota, where she candled eggs at Fikse’s Hatchery. In 1960, the family moved to Luverne where she worked for M & JR Hakes. Throughout her life, she was employed by Creeger’s Children’s Shop, Good Samaritan Home, Style Shop, and a number of years in the lunch line at Luverne Public Schools.

Survivors include five children, James Nelson of South St. Paul, Minnesota, Paul (Robin) Nelson of Blaine, Minnesota, Char (Dick) Trende of Hudson, Wisconsin, Lauri (Jim) Fox of Tracy, Minnesota, and Daniel (Lori) Nelson of Delano; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a sister Dorothy DeRoo of Brooten, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Joe (Caroline) Doorneweerd and Dick (Leah) Doorneweerd; sister, Jeannette (Casey) Mauw, and brother-in-law, Lloyd DeRoo.