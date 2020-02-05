New bids for nature center discussed by supervisors

jkor@ncppub.com

The Lyon County Conservation board and board of supervisors hope to start on a new nature center at Lake Pahoja in April. At the regular supervisors’ meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, Craig Van Otterloo presented an update on the project.

The board rebid the project and received seven new bids. Peska Construction out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, provided the lowest bid at $1,567,000 plus a $30,200 alternate. Van Otterloo requested the board of supervisors fund the $600,000 project short-fall, with money to be paid back through the camping fee agreement and foundation funds that are to be raised. The project has an April start date, which is weather dependent and Peske Construction estimates it will take five months with dry weather and good conditions to complete. The board agreed to consider all of Van Otterloo’s requests and tabled the topic until the Feb. 11 meeting.

