Top rating for WL Jazz

lydia@ncppub.com

West Lyon’s Jazz and Jazz Lab bands performed at Sioux Center High School Monday, Jan. 27, for state contest. Both bands aimed to earn a Division I rating from all three judges as they performed Monday afternoon. WL Jazz earned three Division I ratings, including a perfect ballot from one judge which is a first for the jazz band. Jazz Lab earned three high-scoring Division II ratings, only points away from a Division I. Senior drum set player Adam Knoblock commented on the success of the day for the jazz band. “Being our second performance, everyone’s nerves were out of the way. We just went out there and had a lot of fun playing together.”