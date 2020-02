jjensen@ncppub.com

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort near Larchwood has one more option for guests. A ribbon cutting Thursday, Jan. 30 marked the opening of Betfred Sportsbook and welcomed Betfred USA Sports, the U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based Betfred Group bookmaker which owns and operates over 1,500 betting shops in the U.K. as well as online mobile products to Grand Falls.

Find the full story in this week’s West Lyon Herald,