Sarahm@ncppub.com

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, President Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), replacing the former North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) reached during the Clinton administration. The new deal fulfills a Trump campaign promise and ends lengthy negotiations over trade policy. Iowa is rejoicing over the signing of the agreement and what it means for agriculture.

Find the full story in this week’s West Lyon Herald,