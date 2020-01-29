



Anderson

98

Westbrook, MN

Luella Marie Anderson, age 98 of Westbrook, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Westbrook Good Samaritan. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Dovray at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Luella Marie Anderson was born October 13, 1921 to Hans and Marie (Cohrs) Asmussen in Murray County near Dovray, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm and attended School District #31. Luella was baptized in the Lutheran faith at the German Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray. On February 24, 1942, Luella married Alfred Rupp at her parent’s home. Following their marriage, they farmed until 1964 in Dovray and Rosehill townships, before moving to Mountain Lake, and Clinton. In 1984, the couple returned to Westbrook. Her husband, Alfred, died two years later. On May 29, 1988, Luella married Milford J. Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church. She and Milford made their home in Westbrook. In addition to being a farm wife and homemaker, Luella was employed by the Good Samaritan Society as a nursing home administrator. She served in this capacity from 1964-1972 at Mountain Lake and then from 1972-1984 at Clinton. Luella was always active in the church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran in Westbrook. Over the years she taught Sunday school, served on the Altar Guild, was co-chair of the quilting group, for a number of years, and remained a faithful member of WELCA and Rebekah Bible Study. Her community involvements included the Clinton Commercial Club and the Westbrook Senior Citizen’s Club, where she served as an officer. Luella’s leisure activities included gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting, fishing, and pinochle card club.

Luella is survived by her children: John (Connie) Rupp and Frances Falk both of Westbrook; daughter-in-law Nancy Rupp of Sartell; step-daughter Jean (Douglas) Meyers of Hudson, WI; sister Betty Natterstad of Westbrook; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Alfred Rupp and Milford Anderson, son Edwin, brothers Ernest and Hans, sisters Christine and Caroline, and step-daughter Joan Anderson.