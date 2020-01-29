



Anderson

98

Windom, MN﻿

Ruth Augusta Anderson, daughter of August & Bertha (Wenzel) Speckmeier was born March 19, 1921 in Des Moines River Township being one of 10 children. She was raised on the family farm, attended country school graduating from the 8thgrade. She helped with the large family and worked as a housekeeper until she married Delbert Anderson on October 22, 1940. Delbert and Ruth had 6 children: baby Darrell, Connie, Sandra, Keith, Judy, and John. The family lived in rural Westbrook, Dundee, and Dovray and for a time the family lived in Currie and Westbrook. Ruth and Delbert loved their farm near Dovray.

Throughout Ruth’s life church was important to her; she attended Rosehill & Grace Lutheran Churches Westbrook, and Our Saviors Lutheran Dovray. In addition to being a housewife & mother, Ruth worked in a grocery store while living in Currie, she candled eggs in Westbrook, and she was actively involved on the farm. Ruth enjoyed bowling, playing cards, golfing and an occasional side trip to the casino. Ruth was very innovative, she was an excellent cook and baker, she loved gardening, especially her rose bed, and excelled as a seamstress. Ruth’s family was most important to her, having a close relationship with all the brothers and sisters from both sides of the family. She loved hosting holidays and could make a banquet out of ordinary garden items.

Surviving Ruth are 3 of her children; Sandra Cassens in Bloomington, Keith (Karen) Anderson in Windom, John Anderson in Cannon Falls and 2 sons-in-laws; Robert Barrie in Waseca and Kenneth Derickson in Windom. Ruth has 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Ruth has one surviving sister, Lorraine Metcalf (Sarasota Fl), 3 sisters-in-law; Irene Speckmeier (Aurora, CO), Shirley Speckmeier (Dundee), and Janice Speckmeier Carlyle (Virginia), brother-in-law Gene Fenstra (Willmar), along with many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceeded in death by her parents; August and Bertha Speckmeier, her husband Delbert (1986), 1 infant son, Darrell, 2 daughters; Connie Barrie (2019) and Judy Derickson (2018), daughter-in-law Joan Anderson (1997) and son-in-law Wayne Cassens (2010).Others family members preceeding her death were 3 sisters Elouise Busswitz, Irene Glasshoff, Betty Swenhaugen/Fenstra along with 5 brothers; Clarence, Lester, James, infant Vernon, & Lenhart Speckmeier, father & mother-in-law, Alfred & Wilhelmina Anderson and brothers & sisters-in-law; Violet & Herb Parker and Glenn and Alice Anderson.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 3 at the Windom Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 41519 US 71, Windom, MN with visitation from noon – 1 p.m., funeral to follow.