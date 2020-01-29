



93

Mankato, MN

Joyce L. Hedman, age 93 of Mankato, formerly of Storden, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27 at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church, rural Westbrook. Burial was in the church cemetery. The family requests no flowers; memorials are preferred to Old Westbrook Lutheran Church or Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Joyce L. Hedman was born October 23, 1926 in Westbrook Township, Cottonwood County,

Minnesota to Joseph and Laura (Anderson) Einertson. She attended Westbrook High School and

graduated in 1944. After high school, she worked at various jobs in the area. She also attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis. On September 5, 1951, she was united in marriage to Gordon Hedman at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church. They made their home in rural Storden until 1965 when they moved to Mankato. Joyce worked for District 77 in Mankato until her retirement at age 64. She was a longtime member of Old Westbrook Lutheran Church and the Storden Legion Auxiliary. Joyce came from a family of good cooks and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Some of her hobbies included making Hardanger embroidery and reading. She also enjoyed spending time camping, traveling, and square dancing with her husband. Most of all, Joyce loved visiting with friends and relatives.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gordon; children: Kathryn Hedman of Mankato, Judith Hedman of Minneapolis, Susan (Robert) Fickle of New Brighton, and Ruth Hedman of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Martha Moran of Mounds View, and Paul Fickle of New Brighton; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Jocelyn, Alice, Eliza, Lucy, and Max; cousins Norris Einertson and Vance Lamina. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Helma Olson, Wilferd Einertson, Verna Jackels Nelson and Marvin Einertson.