No Farmers. . .No Food

Cvanloh@ncppub.com

The title of this story, as posted in the New Jersey booth, caught the eye of people touring the large trade show at the 101st American Farm Bureau Convention. The January 17-22 event was held at the Austin [Texas] Convention Center. Rather than publishing a lengthy account of the many sights and sounds encountered at the event, the sound bites and occasional written words cited below summarize what attendees saw, heard, and experienced.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.