The WWG One Act completed their season with a 3rd place finish at competition on Saturday in Redwood Falls. The three judges had extremely different opinions on our show with scores of 1(first), 3 and 5 (last). Students did a great job and are hopeful that the production of “Man’s Best Friend” encouraged people to see that slavery and human trafficking is very much alive today and we should be aware and working to “break the chain”.

