Supervisors approve appointments of medical examiner investigators

jkor@ncppub.com

Due to the fact Sanford no longer has a hospital in Lyon County, officials from Sanford notified the Lyon County Board of Supervisors that institution would no longer be providing medical examiner services as of April 30, 2019. Lyon County auditor Jen Smit verified with the State Medical Examiner’s office that medical examiners do not have to be hospital-affiliated and the role could be filled by registered nurses or emergency medical technicians. These medical investigators would report to the county’s medical examiner.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.