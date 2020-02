lydia@ncppub.com

The West Lyon jazz band kicked off its 2020 competitive season by taking first place at the Iowa Lakes Jazz Fest in Estherville Friday, Jan. 24. The group earned a first-place trophy ahead of Central Lyon and Sibley-Ocheyedan who placed second and third respectively out of 12 bands competing in Class 2A.

