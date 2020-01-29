Caucus goers to help nominate Democratic presidential candidate

﻿jkor@ncppub.com

Tour buses carrying presidential hopefuls have been traveling the roads of Iowa trying to gain support going into the 2020 election. As the first caucus in the nation on Feb. 3, candidates get a glimpse of how they are preforming among voters in Iowa.

An Iowa caucus is different than how most states elect a candidate. To caucus, a registered voter goes to a public meeting in their designated precincts and stand in a section for the candidate they wish to nominate. “You can register to be a Democrat at the caucus in your precinct location on the day of,” said Brian Carlson, co-chair of the Lyon County Democrats.

When the caucus begins, the voters go to their designated places within 30 minutes. A candidate needs the support of at least 15 percent of attendees to be viable. If the group does not have the required 15 percent, voters have another 30 minutes to join another party or push for people to join their group. After this time, voting will close and a final head count will be conducted. Once the results have been calculated, they are reported to the state party officials to tally.

At each of the 1,681 precincts in the state, county chairs, secretaries and volunteers are getting everything in order. “Temporary chairs lead the caucus meeting, with the help of the secretary, to report on state party business, determine candidate viability, elect delegates and discuss other local party business. It is their responsibility to report the results to district and state party leadership,” said Holly Master, co-chair of the Lyon County Democrats.

“It’s important to caucus because it gives the people in a precinct the opportunity to get together and discuss the candidates and issues that are important to them,” Carlson said. “When we vote by casting ballots, it’s an independent task; in a caucus, community members come together and become better-informed voters,” Master added.

Candidates rely heavily on the outcomes of the Iowa caucus. The Iowa caucus is about building momentum behind a candidate to help him or her launch into the party nomination. Right now, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are polling very close to each other. Those who do not caucus well will generally suspend their campaign so a Democratic nomination can be made. “The next stop from Iowa are a number of primaries throughout the United States where candidates will continue to campaign,” Master said.

Political ads are taking over television, Facebook and YouTube. According to Advertising Analytics, campaigns have spent nearly $50 million ahead of the caucus. Candidates themselves or members of candidates’ teams have been canvasing the state to look for support. “By gaining collective knowledge from candidates and others in the community, caucusing results in a more informed electorate,” Master said. Winning the Iowa caucus does not guarantee the nomination, but not performing well can affect how the rest of the country sees a candidate.