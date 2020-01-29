Inwood Museum to host authors





On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Inwood Museum organization will host Phil and Sandy Hamman who will talk about their new book, “﻿Duct Tape Killer.” The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Inwood Community Center.

The story about Robert Leroy Anderson and the murders he committed was written with the help of Larry Long, former attorney general for South Dakota. The book reveals the grisly details about the serial killer and the murders of Larisa Dumansky and Piper Streyle.

The two-time national best-selling authors have released a new thriller after the national success of “Gitchie Girl” and “Gitchie Girl Uncovered.”

