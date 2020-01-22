



93

Concordia, Kansas

Grace F. Christians, age 93, of Concordia, Kansas, went to heaven on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Concordia. She was born on Nov. 2, 1926 in Sibley, Iowa to Harm & Tillie (Kruger) Doeden.

Grace attended country school in Sibley, Iowa until the 8th grade. Grace accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl. Grace was a prayer warrior for her family and friends.

She married Evert L. Christians on Feb. 22, 1945 in Sibley, Iowa and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1992. She helped her husband farm for 12 years when they lived in Little Rock, Iowa. She and her husband Evert owned and operated livestock auction markets in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, Jamestown, North Dakota, Edgeley, North Dakota and Belleville, Kansas.

Grace enjoyed going to church, gardening, flowers, and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish Grace’s memory are her children, Dianne Sell (Dennis), Wichita, KS.; Donna Swanson (Dave), Grand Island, NE.; Curt Christians (Lori), Beloit, KS.; Gayle Christians, Grand Island, NE & Autumn Seifert (Vincent), Concordia, KS.; a sister, Gertie Wester, of Minnesota; 16 grandchildren, Craig Sell, Heather Sell, Ashley Sell, Chad Swanson, Leigh Parrella, Josh Christians, Leah Johnson, Hannah Christians, Jordan Barnhart, Abby Nyce, Dan Christians, Adam Christians, Danielle Seifert, Taylor Brown, Christian and Grace Seifert & 22 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Evert; a son, Daniel A. Christians; her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 2 sisters in infancy, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Christians.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia with Jonathan Peppers officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. ﻿

Memorials are suggested to Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.chaputbuoy.com.