Catherine “Cathy” Vaupel, age 80 of Westbrook, passed away January 14, 2020 at Worthington Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Westbrook. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Cathy was born on October 26, 1939 to Gale and Elvern “Tudy” (Steinle) Will in Lafayette, Indiana. She attended school in Walnut Grove and attended the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, where she met life-long friends and a Westbrook boy. On November 17, 1962, Cathy was united in marriage to Harold Vaupel at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. Throughout the years, she worked as a nurse at various hospitals in the Westbrook area and the Westbrook Nursing Home. When she was able, Cathy was active in the community through her church, hospital auxiliary and other organizations. Cathy was the epitome of spunk and determination when facing the many challenges MS sent her way. Although it was not always easy, she tried to make the best of the situation and forge forward. Her family, especially the time with the grandchildren on the farm, were her best memories. She perhaps even experienced a little fright as the grandchildren pushed her in her wheelchair around the kitchen table or a bit of angst from the parents knowing some of the things she taught the grandchildren. Cathy also loved the visits from friends in the community and the precious time spent with her nieces and nephews. She often shared the memories of the time they spent with her – perhaps sharing stories or her teaching them things that are better left unsaid. (You know who you are and what she taught you!!) In addition, Cathy loved cooking, baking and was always looking for a new recipe to try. Friends and family loved her rice pudding, pizelles, krumkake, and dozens of cookies turned out at the holidays.

Cathy is survived by her daughter Karen Gries, Blaine; granddaughters: Brittany & Kelsey Gries; great grandson Jaxon Gries; son Mike Vaupel (Kizzy Gaul), Farley, IA; grandchildren: Trevor, Ali, Evan, & Emme Vaupel; sister Patty Christensen, Milroy; and many friends, relatives, nieces and nephews that she loved and enjoyed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Gale and Tudy Will, husband Harold Vaupel, Grandma Lorena (Eilefson), parents-in-law William “Bill” & Doris Vaupel, and brother-in-law Cedric Christensen.