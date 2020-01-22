



81

January 14, 2020

Karen Elaine Dibble, age 81 of Westbrook, passed away January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer. Memorial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Interment in the Westbrook Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Karen Elaine Dibble was born November 9, 1938 to Kenneth and Mildred (Nordsiden) Knudson in Westbrook, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. Karen graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956. Following graduation, she was united in marriage to James Dibble on August 19, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they made their home in Westbrook and raised four children Todd, Donn, Jann, and Lynn. Karen spent her time as the owner of the Shady Drive-In in Westbrook, along with her husband, for 17 years. She also worked at Good Samaritan Society as a Dietary Aide for 25 years and volunteered at Mary and Martha’s Food Shelf. Karen was an active and lifelong member at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and would cater to anyone’s need. Some of her hobbies included gardening, canning, knitting, crocheting and painting china dishes. Karen loved reading, playing piano and traveling with her husband and friends. She especially enjoyed “Fun Friday’s” at home with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Karen will be missed for her happy, loving, and generous personality.

Karen is survived by her husband of 63 years James; children: Todd Dibble, Donn (Ruth Ann) Dibble, Jann (Randall) Comnick, and Lynn (Rick) Elzenga all of Westbrook; grandchildren: Brandon (Mandy) Dibble, Jordan (Heather) Dibble, Weston Dibble, Stephanie (Joe) Doubler, Mason (Megan) Comnick, Dayna (Sam Carlson) Comnick, Taylor Elzenga, and Tyson Elzenga; great grandchildren: Claire, Tucker, Tyler, Lexi, Luke, Charlotte, Leo, Graham, and Benjamin; brother-in-law Warren (Elizabeth) Dibble; sister-in-law Doralyn Dibble; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother DeLon Knudson.