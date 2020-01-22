Murray County Historical Society to host a Spirit-Free Cocktail Event





The Murray County Historical Society and Museum begins a year-long commemoration of the Roaring Twenties. To bring that past to life the Historical Society and museum staff will kick off with a Spirit-Free Cocktail Event at the Dinehart Holt House on Thursday, January 23 from 5-8 PM. Donate $5 for a drink ticket and choose from a tempting array of gourmet drinks. Our “moxy mixologists” will be on hand to shake, stir and even brew up some tasty, and in some cases healthy, alternatives to booze. There will be snacks on every table and live music provided by The Carneys. All ages are welcome. This come-and -go event promises to be fun and Instagram Worthy!

