jkor@ncppub.com

With 5 to 6 inches of fresh snow received in the area last week, more and more snowmobile riders are getting sleds ready to hit the trails with family and friends. January is Snowmobile Safety Awareness Month and members of the local snowmobile club, the Lyon County Sno-Lyons, are always helping to improve safety measures for members and other riders in the area.

Find the full article in the West Lyon Herald.