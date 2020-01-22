Hearts to Fellowship Village from 4-H club





Members of the Country Kids 4-H Club conducted their regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Community Center in Inwood. There were 15 members present.

The secretary’s report was given by Opal.

Members talked about giving working exhibit invitations to grandparents and about STEM Fest on Feb. 8. They also discussed camps happening throughout the year and watched educational presentations given by Kendra and Alyssa.

The meeting was adjourned by Keegan and seconded by Kate.

Following the close of the meeting, members made Valentine cards for residents at Fellowship Village.