January Jolt

The third weekend of January blew in the biggest snowstorm of the season, closing schools and businesses in northwest Iowa. The storm dumped a large amount of snow, reminding residents that winter is far from over.

Snow started falling in the early hours Friday morning, accumulating quickly and bringing high winds with it. By Friday afternoon, residents got out their shovels and fired up snow blowers to dig out from several inches of snow. Neighbors helped neighbors move the fresly-fallen snow and businesses closed early for the safety of their employees. Northwest Iowa was placed under winter storm and blizzard warnings and the sheriff’s department advised no travel. Reduced visibility and slick roads made for dangerous travel throughout the region.

The winds increased overnight and persisted during the day Saturday with the blizzard warning still in place until the evening hours. Sunday brought sunny skies but frigid temperatures and wind chills.