Redwood County Relay For Life

Everyone is invited to come to the 27th American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County meeting at Thrivent on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls on Monday, January 20, at 5:30 p.m. and join the fight against cancer. Cancer deaths are going down. One of the reasons is because people are joining the fight against it by raising funds of which part is used for research and reminders for the public to get checked for cancer on a regular schedule. Come and find out what the Relay is all about.﻿ You do not have to be on a team to join us as volunteers for the fight. There are many ways to help with the Relay.

The American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research. That research has helped lead to more lives saved. In fact, more than 15.5 million people with a history of cancer are alive in the US today. Since 1991, death rates from cancer have dropped 27%.