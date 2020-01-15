



80

Storden, MN

A Celebration of Life for Ernest Iverson was held at the Bethany Lutheran Church, Storden, MN on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Harvey Pedersen officiated. Interment will be at Lake Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, MN, at a later date.

Ernest “Ernie” M. Iverson was born on October 30, 1939 in Lamberton, Minnesota to the late Carl and Violet (Nessen) Iverson. He was baptized on December 17, 1939 at the Revere Lutheran Church in Revere, Minnesota and confirmed on May 24, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, Minnesota. He received his education in the Storden Public Schools; graduating with honors in the Class of 1957. Ernie then furthered his education with banking courses at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

On January 2, 1958, Ernie began working at the First State Bank of Storden and remained a faithful employee there for fifty-five years until retiring in 2014. During this time, he was awarded with a fifty-year certification from the Minnesota Bankers Association and was President of the Cottonwood County Banker’s Association. Ernie was also a licensed real estate broker.

On October 12, 1963, Ernie was united in marriage to Lila Warmbier at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers. Through the years, Ernie and Lila made their home in Storden and enjoyed fifty-six wonderful years together.

Ernie was a longtime, dedicated member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden where he sang in the church choir, was a Luther League advisor, financial secretary/treasurer of the Bethany Lutheran Church and President of the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Association. Ernie was also very involved in his community as a member of the Storden city council and the city clerk for forty years. Although the couple had no children of their own, they were blessed with eight Godchildren. Ernie’s enjoyments were many and included traveling, golfing, reading the Bible daily and watching sports-especially Vikings football and the Minnesota Twins.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Lila Iverson, Storden; three brothers, Alfred Iverson, Richfield; Dale (Karen) Iverson of Hopkins; Augie (Sharon) Witt, Albert Lea; and many nieces and nephews.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carlton Iverson and sister-in-law, LaVonne Iverson.