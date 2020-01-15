100

Monticello, MN

Phyllis Christine Lee, age 100, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at CentraCare health Center in Monticello.

Phyllis was born on January 30, 1919, to Leroy and Amelia Sreeter in Westbrook, MN. She grew up during the depression years so she held a job early in life.

During high school, she worked as a clerk in a grocery store, as well as in a ladies ready-to-wear store. She also gave piano lessons. After graduating from high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Farmers Elevator Company in her home town.

In 1945 she married Herbert Lee when he returned from his service in the Army in World War II. Phyllis and Herbert had two daughters, Marcelyn, Big Lake and Laurel (Ken) Levinson, Edina, MN.

Phyllis gave piano lessons for many years and worked for he Sherburne County Rural Telephone Company for many years. She enjoyed socializing and spending time with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was serving as a church pianist and organist from the time she was 14 years old.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, John and Lloyd.