WWG students participate in Honor Band





﻿SWMBDA Honor Band 2020Gabe Gilbertson, Hudsen Jenniges, Aeris Vue, Sam Kleven, Jaden Olson, Kelsey DeSmith, Houa Yang, Caitlin Mershon, Payeng Vue, and Olivia Anderson will represent Westbrook Walnut Grove School at the Southwest Minnesota Band Directors Association Honor Band. The honor band is held Saturday, January 18th, in Marshall, MN. These students rehearse with guest conductors during the day and put on a concert open to the public, with free admission, starting at 4:00 pm that afternoon. The concert is held in the Schwan’s Community Center for the Performing Arts at the Marshall High School. The honor bands are comprised of students from various schools throughout the Southwest region of Minnesota.