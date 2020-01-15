“Man’s Best Friend” performed by One Act Play Cast





WWG ONE ACT Play title is “Man’s Best Friend” by Jeri Singe Synopsis. A young couple disagrees about getting a pet to help them prepare for bringing up a child. At an upscale pet shop, they both discover terrible truths about each other and how the world works. Their eyes are opened to a secret in plain site that we all are part of and yet refuse to see.

Performances are Monday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, at 2:15 p.m. at the WWG Theater in Westbrook. The MSHSL Competition in Redwood Falls on Saturday, January 25, begins at 10:30 with WWG performing at 11:50 a.m.