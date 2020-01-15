



﻿John Schoep

87

Luverne, Minnesota

John H. Schoep, 87, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne.

Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 13, at American Reformed Church, Luverne, with interment in Beaver Creek Cemetery

John was born Jan. 30, 1932, near Sioux Center, Iowa, to Gerrit and Ettie (Feekes) Schoep. In 1936, a tornado destroyed the entire farm and the family moved to Carmel, Iowa, where he attended school. He served in the U.S. Army April 1953-April 1955.

On Aug. 4, 1953, he married Lucille Wesselink. They farmed in the Hull and Inwood, Iowa, areas before moving to a farm south of Luverne in 1971. They moved to Beaver Creek, Minnesota, in 1988. He drove truck over 16 years moving wide-load and office trailers. He then hauled grain before retiring in 1994. His wife died in February 1993.

In 1994, he married Maria Gorter and moved to Pipestone, Minnesota. She died in December 2019.

Survivors include three children, Lora Lynn (Steve) Wynia of Luverne, Gene (Nadine) Schoep of Edgerton, Minnesota, and Bonita Schoep of St. Paul, Minnesota; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, a grandson and two sisters, Wilmina Kleene and Katherine Huyser.