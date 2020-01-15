﻿Learn about crop marketing to get $4 corn

jjensen@ncppub.com

A workshop to help farmers learn and apply steps to successful corn and soybean marketing is being offered in Rock Rapids. “As commodity prices continue to stay low, it’s important to have a good marketing plan in place to help overcome these low prices,” said Evan Metzger, ag/commercial banker at Frontier Bank. “We want farmers in our community to understand how markets work and how to put a strategy together to help make a profit so farmers can stay in business.”

Find the full article in this week;s West Lyon Herald.