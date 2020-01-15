Bringing out the best





Three West Lyon seniors were recently nominated as Champions of Character for the 2019-2020 school year. This nomination is given out by the nonprofit organization Character on Track which partners with schools and communities in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The goal of the program is to instill character education programs throughout schools to provide environments where all students flourish at school and in their communities.

