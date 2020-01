Sarahm@ncppub.com

Pastor Jason Wiersma, originally from the northwest Iowa area, has been dedicating his life and career to prison ministry for nearly a decade serving the Living Stone Prison Church within Mike Durfee State Prison. He has used his experiences in life and those of the inmates he has encountered and encouraged through prison ministry as inspiration for his recently-released book “Prison Paradox.”

Find the full article in this week;s West Lyon Herald.