Caroline R. Danielowski, age 98, died on December 11, 2019, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton, MN.

Service will be held at the church on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 am.

The clergy will be Todd Mathison. Inurnment will be at the Lucan Cemetery at a later date.

Caroline Ruth Danielowski was born on February 2, 1921, in Granite Rock Township in Redwood County, the daughter of Halver and Carrie (Korman) Rue. She was united in marriage to Harold Danielowski on July 26, 1939, at Spirit Lake, IA. After marriage they farmed north of Revere until moving into Revere in 1960. Following their retirement, the couple enjoyed wintering in Florida. Caroline enjoyed baking, canning, tending to her garden, lawn mowing, and tending to her animals especially her dogs. She also loved to travel to visit family and friends and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Caroline took the time to write many letters to her family. Spending time with her family especially her grandchildren always made her happy. Caroline played the accordion, she loved music and dancing.

She is survived by her children – David Danielowski of Kensington, MN, Butch (Sandra) Danielowski of Revere, MN and Ervin (Raeanne) Danielowski of Big Lake, MN; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild; a sister – Donna Munson of Walnut Grove, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband – Harold in 1986; a daughter; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters; and a brother.