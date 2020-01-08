Westbrook ﻿VFW Club under new management





Forty years is a long time to work at the same job, but Judy Schoberg has stepped down as Manager at Westbrook’s VFW Club after 40 years. As of January 1, Miranda Harrison stepped into the manager position after working at the VFW as a bartender for three years.

Harrison will be dividing her time between her current job at the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s office in Windom and the VFW position. Her job at the law enforcement facility includes office work for the jail and serving as dispatcher when necessary.

