Westbrook graduate receives doctoral degree





Rev. Chad L. Christensen, formerly of Westbrook, received a doctoral (Ph. D.) degree from the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri-Columbia at its commencement ceremonies on December 13, 2019. His focus was rural sociology and community analytics through the College’s Division of Applied Social Sciences, and the title of his dissertation was “Church Outreach to Latinx Immigrants in Missouri and Their Mental Health Issues.”﻿

