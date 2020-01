Connie Knobloch

72

Indiana

Connie Knobloch, 72, of Indiana died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, rural Lester, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, with family present from 6-8 p.m. in the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall in Lester.