Country Kids 4-H Club meets

The regular meeting of the Country Kids 4-H Club was Dec. 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center in Inwood. There were 14 members present.

The pledge was led by Sophia and Opal gave the secretary’s report. The treasurer’s report was given and we received a lot of new information.

Project awards were handed out and we received new programs. We were encouraged to sign up for club-level working exhibits for February and March along with education presentations in January.

There will be a 4-H swim and skate party ﻿Dec. 30 at All-Season Center in Sioux Center.

After our meeting, we did a fun escape room activity where we learned a lot about teamwork.