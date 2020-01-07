Lyon County attorney sworn in as president of Attorney’s Association





Lyon County attorney Shayne Mayer was sworn in as president of the Iowa County Attorney’s Association Tuesday, Nov. 18 during the association’s fall convention. Mayer will be serving as the 69th president for Iowa County Attorney’s Association. In the previous year, she served as vice-president of the association.

Mayer is also an involved member of the Iowa County Attorney’s legislative committee as well as the juvenile justice committee and Amicus Curiae committee.

Mayer has served as the Lyon County attorney since 2012. (Photo and information submitted.)