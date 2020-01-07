Peoples Bank donates to West Lyon Booster Club





West Lyon athletic director Jeremy Childress accepts a check for $1,700 on behalf of the West Lyon Booster Club from Lester Peoples Bank employees Rachelle Johnsen and Jessica Grems. Peoples Bank donated $50 per touchdown scored during all West Lyon regular-season home football games. The Wildcats scored 34 regular season touchdowns. Peoples Bank partnered with five different schools in communities they represent during the football season and donated a total ﻿$4,850 to those schools.

(Information and photo provided by Bonita Van Otterloo, marketing director, Peoples Bank.)