﻿December 21, 2019

83

Betty Janell Leversedge, age 83 of Balaton, passed away surrounded by her loving family Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD. Were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at United Methodist Church in Balaton. Interment in the Lakeside Cemetery in Balaton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservicecom.

Betty Janell Leversedge was born November 5, 1936 to Bennie and Esther (Ring) Benson in Delafield Township, Minnesota. She was baptized into the Christian faith and confirmed at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windom. She graduated from Westbrook High School. Betty was married to David George Leversedge on September 24, 1960 by his brother Robert and Homer Dobson at the Tracy Church of Christ and they made their home in Balaton. To this union, her pride and joy daughter, Crystal, was born. She worked as a telephone operator in Tracy and later as a Nurse’s Aide at Colonial Manor in Balaton. During her time as a Nurse’s Aide, she also drove the school bus for the Balaton School District. Betty was a member of the Balaton American Legion Auxiliary and the Balaton United Methodist Church, where she was an active member in the UMW and served as President for several years. Church was very important to Betty and she would always attend weekly Bible study. Betty enjoyed being outside, raising dogs, bird watching, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, helping raise her grandchildren, and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Her grandchildren were her fight for life. She also enjoyed living with her family for 52 years on the family acreage in Balaton. Betty was known for her loving, happy, and dedicated personality. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

Betty leaves to mourn her daughter Crystal (Joel) Leversedge Marron, Balaton; grandchildren: Brayden Joel David Leversedge Marron and Braxden David George Leversedge Marron, Balaton; step-grandchildren: Jordan Marron and Tyler Marron. Marshall; sisters: Dorothy (Alvin) Kleven, Westbrook and Elaine Horsman, Balaton; and brother William Benson, Worthington; brothers-in-law: Robert (Vaughn) Leversedge, Cambridge City, IN, and sister-in-law Hazel Leversedge, Tucson, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David, brother Myron, brothers-in-law David Horsman, Harold Leversedge, Clyde Leversedge, Fred Schriever, Francis Kirk, Gene Cook and William Biese and sisters-in-law Faye Benson, Jean Benson, Ruth Schriever, LaDonna Biese and Betty Leversedge (Harold’s wife), and nieces and nephews.