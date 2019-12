(Above) WWG — Visitors on Santa Claus Day at Storden enjoyed a brunch of pancakes and ham while they visited, that was prepared by the Storden Fire Department. (Right) Saturday morning, December 21, Santa Claus visited the Storden Community Center. While he was there, Benjamin Doubler of Walnut Grove visited with Santa before getting a bag of goodies, he is the son of Joe and Stephanie Doubler. (Photos/Tom Merchant)