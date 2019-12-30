Walnut Grove City Council Public Hearings

The Walnut Grove City Council met on December 9 at 7 p.m. for the Truth in Taxation Public Hearing at the Walnut Grove City Offices. Council members present were Hansen, Harrington, Xiong, Harnack and McLaughlin. Others present were Tom Hansen, Jim Hoyt, Andy Foster and Nick Hacker.

The 2020 budget was reviewed by the council. Total General Fund revenue is budgeted at $648.921 and General Fund expenditures are budgeted for $1,248,921. The General Levy will be $240,000, a 4% increase from the 2019 General Levy. Motion by Robinson, seconded by Harrington, to approve the resolution certifying the 2020 Budget. The vote was unanimous. The Truth in Taxation Public Hearing closed.

Walnut Grove City Council Clerk-Treasurer Paula McGarvey submitted the above report that was edited for publication by the Sentinel Tribune.