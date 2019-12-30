General Douglas MacArthur ordered Little House books to Japan





cvanloh@ncppub.com

Have you ever wondered what prompted Japanese people to develop an interest in Laura Ingalls Wilder and her books? They can likely trace their interest back to General Douglas MacArthur. At the conclusion of WWII in 1945, 5-star General Douglas McArthur, the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, received the assignment to rebuild Japan. He found Wilder’s The Long Winter book a “cheerful, stoic endurance a useful tool.”

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were just 2 of 67l cities, including Tokyo, that were the victims of napalm during the war. MacArthur wasted no time to begin his orders. He started by abolishing central government control of education and publishing and replaced them with American control.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

Much of this information originated in “Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder” by Caroline Fraser; the rest was found on the Internet.