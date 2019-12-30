



﻿Ilene McKenney

88

Inwood, Iowa

Ilene McKenney, 88, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Ilene Dorothy Raanes was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Harrisburg, South Dakota, daughter of Hans and Mable (Andersen) Raanes. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1949.

On Aug. 9, 1952, she married Norman McKenney. The couple lived in California while he was in the Navy, then lived in Brandon, South Dakota, 25 years before moving to Inwood. She worked as a secretary in banking, insurance and a wholesale company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Survivors include four children, Michael (Diane) McKenney of Austin, Texas, Merlyn McKenney of Park City, Utah, Marlys (Jeff) Lamos of Dike, Iowa, and Mary (Brian) Butenschoen of Roanoke, Virginia; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Raanes of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Bonnie (Fritz) Gloe of Mesquite, Nevada, and sister-in-law, Joyce Raanes of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Lloyd, Kenneth and Ernest Raanes.