Preventing drunk driving fatalities is year-long effort﻿

Lyon County Sheriff hopes education will help limit drunk driving fatalities, arrests

It’s no surprise that with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays come more drunk driving-related fatalities than during any other time of the year. In Lyon County, Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep can’t recall the last fatal accident to occur here due to drinking and driving, but his office still takes every driving under the influence arrest seriously.

December was proclaimed National Impaired Driving Prevention month, formerly recognized as Drunk Driving Prevention and Drunk or Drugged Driving Prevention month. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) fatality analysis reporting system, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2018. According to the numbers in that system, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 than during any other time period that year.

