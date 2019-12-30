Passion for fashion





Erin Larson of Larchwood has always had a passion and knack for fashion. She has owned and operated the online Beechwood Boutique since 2017 and is taking on a new adventure by opening a shop in her hometown.

Larsen is a 2011 West Lyon graduate and grew up just outside of Larchwood. After high school, she knew working in the fashion industry was her niche. “I have always loved fashion and the creative outlet it entails, so I knew it was something I wanted to further my education in,” she said. She received a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising from South Dakota State University. “Not knowing at the time I wanted to start my own business, I also minored in marketing in order to broaden my career options after I graduated.” She would soon find out that minor in marketing would be a great benefit as she opened her online boutique.

