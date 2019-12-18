2019 Share the Spirit a success

With much gratitude, Redwood County Share the Spirt 2019 was again a success! Share the Spirit shows appreciation to those of you that donated gifts, those of you that gave your talents to make the gifts and those of you that volunteered your time to organize and distribute the gifts. There were many families throughout Redwood County that were provided food for a meal and gifts for their children. All of these efforts come together with the spirit of giving that many of you exhibit. Share the Spirit is just that and applauds﻿ you.